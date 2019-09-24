Couple allegedly hit kids, pour ice water on them
NORWOOD — State police on Aug. 27 charged Courtney M. Wadleigh, 28, of 665 Porter Lynch Road, and Roger J. Wolfe Jr., 31, of same address, both of Norwood, each with a count of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Troopers said at 3 p.m. on Aug. 26 at their residence, Ms. Wadleigh and Mr. Wolfe struck their two children, often times with a belt, causing bruising. The children were also subjected to repeatedly having ice cold water poured on them.
The pair was issued tickets for Stockholm Town Court.
