NORWOOD — The village of Norwood faces a potential $4 million upgrade of its wastewater treatment plant if it can’t get the flows under control.
A public service announcement letter from Mayor Timothy Levison accompanied water/sewer bills, explaining the issue with the current state of the wastewater treatment facility. In the letter, he asked for the public’s assistance in getting the problem resolved.
“The Village of Norwood waste water treatment plant needs our residents’ help. The Villages’ plant has received a NOTICE OF VIOLATION from the Department of Environmental Conservation for overflow,” Mr. Levison wrote.
He said, if they can’t get the flows under control, it will be a hefty price tag to remedy the situation.
“The Village is looking at a four million dollar upgrade, if we cannot get our flows under control,” he wrote.
Mr. Levison asked residents to contact them if there were sump-pump issues.
“If you have a sump-pump that runs frequently and is piped into your sewer line, we would like to hear from you as it might be possible we can come up with (an) alternative solution,” he wrote.
Mr. Levison said other homes might have a down spout from their roof drains going into the sewer. That would also be a problem, causing the plant to treat wastewater that doesn’t need to be treated, he said.
“This affects our waste water treatment facility causing it to be in violation,” he said.
Anyone with questions can call the village Department of Public Works at 315-353-6667 for assistance.
