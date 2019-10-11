NORWOOD — The more than 100-year-old fountain at Fountain Park on Prospect Street was closed for the season Wednesday and will be winterized until spring, Mayor Timothy A. Levison said.
The park will remain open, but the fountain, which is operated by solar power, has been shut down. The Village Department of Public Works will drain the fountain and cover it for the winter.
The historic cobblestone fountain was restored from ruins and unveiled in June of last year with an improved park that is filled with shrubbery, six benches, an arbor and a memorial brick walkway.
In the spring, the fountain will be cleaned, filled up and hooked up to the pumps for another season.
