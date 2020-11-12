At its Sept. 14 meeting, Norwood Kiwanis awarded Adam and Andrew Stone with athletes of the school year. Each year the Norwood Kiwanis Club has a committee from Norwood-Norfolk Central School choose an athlete for the school year. These are not only outstanding athletes, but athletes who have worked hard academically, and are great leaders and role models for their team mates. Adam’s and Andrew’s awards will be located in Norwood-Norfolk Hall of Fame which is located in the High School near the gymnasium. Awards were missed for a few years at this time the club is honoring more than one athlete a year. Pictured are Paula Stone, Adam Stone, Andrew Stone and Mr. Stone. Norwood Kiwanis Club Photo
