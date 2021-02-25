Colbert honored

Norwood Kiwanis honored Larry Colbert for 20 exemplary years of service and commitment to the club. Mr. Colbert “is hereby accorded distinctive recognition and has the admiration and gratitude of this Club, the New York District and Kiwanis International.” Norwood Kiwanis congratulated Kiwanian Colbert for his outstanding service. Pictured are, from left to right, Patricia Dean, president of Norwood Kiwanis, Larry Colbert and Sandy Colbert. Norwood Kiwanis Photo

NORWOOD — Norwood Kiwanis honored Larry Colbert for 20 exemplary years of service and commitment to the club.

Mr. Colbert “is hereby accorded distinctive recognition and has the admiration and gratitude of this Club, the New York District and Kiwanis International.”

Norwood Kiwanis congratulated Kiwanian Colbert for his outstanding service.

