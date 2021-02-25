NORWOOD — Norwood Kiwanis honored Larry Colbert for 20 exemplary years of service and commitment to the club.
Mr. Colbert “is hereby accorded distinctive recognition and has the admiration and gratitude of this Club, the New York District and Kiwanis International.”
Norwood Kiwanis congratulated Kiwanian Colbert for his outstanding service.
