Kiwanis honor

Norwood Kiwanis honored Joe Swan for 55 exemplary years of service and commitment to the club. Mr. Swan is a longtime resident of Norwood. He has served in many capacities since joining Norwood Kiwanis, including numerous committee assignments, along with serving as club president and Lt. Governor for the Kiwanis St. Lawrence Division. Mr. Swan also has been honored with a Lifetime Membership in Kiwanis. Pictured are Mr. Swan and family, the Norwood Kiwanis Club, the Kiwanis Club of Manotick, Canada, the Kiwanis Club of Malone and the Norwood-Norfolk Key Club. Norwood Kiwanis Photo

NORWOOD —

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.