At its Oct. 19 meeting at the Norwood Municipal Building, Norwood Kiwanis inducted Caitlin Wilson as their newest member. Ms. Wilson works for Potsdam Central School District. Ms. Wilson was sponsored by Lilia Arrocha-Gettmann. Norwood Kiwanis welcomed Ms. Wilson and thanked her for her desire to work with Kiwanis to serve the children of the north country. Submitted photo
