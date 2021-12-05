Norwood Kiwanis officers

On Nov. 1, Marylee Ballou, past Lt. Governor for the St. Lawrence Division, joined Norwood Kiwanis at their dinner to preside over the installation of the 2021-22 officers. Back row: Board member Toni Siddon, Secretary Lee Mittelstaedt, President-elect Lilia Arrocha-Gettmann, past Lt. Governor Marylee Ballou, Treasurer George Biffer Front row: Co-Presidents Patti Dean and Gabrielle Martineau. Submitted photo
