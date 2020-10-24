On Sept. 19, the Norwood Kiwanis and the Norwood-Norfolk Key Club participated in the Norwood Fall Festival. Norwood Kiwanis had concession and the Duck Pluck raffle, which supports the scholarships to local seniors at the Norwood-Norfolk and Madrid-Waddington central schools. Patti Dean, club president expressed: “Our honorary Kiwanian Joan Raymonda did what the two of us do best, sell those ducks! It was good to be out in the public again. Even during this pandemic our community supports us in these two fundraisers.” Featured are Joan Raymonda and Patti Dean. Submitted photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.