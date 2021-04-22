easter egg hunt

On April 3, Norwood Kiwanis organized an Easter Egg Hunt at Norwood Park. Sixty children participated. Norwood Kiwanis thanked Sue and John Frego, the Norwood-Norfolk Key Club members and the Norwood Lake Association for the donations and lending a helping hand to make this event a big success. Pictured is Arthur Tillich of Norwood. Norwood Kiwanis photo
