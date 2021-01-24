NORWOOD — On Jan. 4, Beverly King joined Norwood Kiwanis at their dinner to give a presentation about the Comfort Cubs.
Comfort Cub is a non-profit organization that provides comfort, through their weighted teddy bears, to anyone experiencing a broken heart or trauma as a result of loss. The teddy bears help convey to their recipients that people care about them and support them.
Mrs. King is part of the organization’s ambassador program. King is a survivor of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. She attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, when a lone gunman began firing into the crowd from a hotel room.
When she started the bear program, it was to honor the victims. She has found by helping others heal from loss or trauma, she has been able to help herself, too. Norwood Kiwanis thanks Beverly King for a moving presentation.
