NORWOOD — Water levels on the northern portion of the Raquette River known as Norwood Lake are scheduled to be lowered on Sept. 23, according to Mayor Timothy A. Levison, who also doubles as the Norwood Lake Association’s president.
Brookfield Renewable Power, the company that maintains and operates the dam, will be removing boards that raise the man-made lake about 12 to 15 inches. For most people with boats on the lake, this is the time they would pull them out, the mayor said.
“That’s normally the end of it, the boating season, as we know it,” he said. “But people paddle right up until there is ice.”
Due to work that was done on the dam by Brookfield, the water levels remained lower than usual throughout the summer until August.
Normally the water levels would have been decreased around Labor Day but the mayor said Brookfield, at the Lake Association’s request, “promised us a couple extra weeks of summer boating, which they gave us,” because of the unusually low summer lake levels.
Brookfield is expected to do routine maintenance on the dam once water levels are lowered, the mayor said.
