Man stabbed Saturday at city apartment, police say

Dreamstime/TNS

NORWOOD — A village resident was charged with felony assault after punching a police officer in the face who was responding to a domestic violence complaint.

Tyler C. Schmidt, 34, was charged by Norwood police Saturday with second-degree assault, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

