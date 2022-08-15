NORWOOD — A village resident was charged with felony assault after punching a police officer in the face who was responding to a domestic violence complaint.
Tyler C. Schmidt, 34, was charged by Norwood police Saturday with second-degree assault, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
Norwood police said they, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to the call. While being handcuffed, Schmidt punched a Norwood officer in the face, they said.
The officer sustained a minor injury and completed the arrest, police said.
Schmidt was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg for a mental health evaluation “due to comments made during the incident,” police said.
Schmidt was issued orders to appear in Potsdam Town Court at a later date.
Police say the incident is still under investigation with further charges expected.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.