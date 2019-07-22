PARISHVILLE — A Norwood man was injured in a UTV crash in Parishville Saturday night.
State Police report that Thomas F. Wilber, 54, went off the road while trying to turn on to French Hill Road from Wildwood Road, shortly after 11 p.m.
State Police said Mr. Wilbur was unconscious when troopers arrived at the scene.
Mr. Wilbur’s vehicle was headed east when he attempted the left turn. The vehicle went of the east shoulder of French Hill Road, traveled down and embankment, struck a large rock and tipped over onto the driver’s side.
Mr. Wilber was transported to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital and later transferred to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where he is listed in critical condition but stable with a head injury.
The crash remains under investigation.
