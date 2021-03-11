NORFOLK — The following students have been named to the high honor roll for the second marking period at Norwood-Norfolk Central High School:
Keely Ashley, Rhett Ashley, Ryley Ashley, Danielle Aumell, Kayly-Jaye Belmore, Brendan Bombard, Riley Bond, Lance Bradley, Logan Bradley, Collin Bromley, Hayden Bullock, Jessika Bullock, Kerisa Burns, Lucienne Burns, Khelsey Charter, Evan Chesley, Logan Clark, Tarron Colbert, Elliott Cook, Katherine Cruz, Sydney Daniels, Kaleb Devlin, Madelyn Dinneen, Hannah Dominy, Ryan Emlaw, Andrew Favreau, Kiera Fetter, Anthony Fiacco, Dominic Fiacco, Stormy Fiacco, Hillary Filios, Emmaleigh Fregoe, Aubrey Gardner, Brevin Gardner, Corbin Gardner, Molly Gardner, Owen Haas, Joshua Hargett, Kaitlin Harper, Hannah Hartigan, Michael Hewey, Rachel Hewey, Thomas Hopsicker, Joshua Jarvis, Aryanah Jenkins, Willow Jones, Kylee Kellison, Brianna LaBar, Troy Lader, Anthony Larabee, Mikayla LaShomb, Ryan LaShomb, Dylan Lauzon, Sophie Lauzon, Erica LaVigne, Brennan Losey, Storrm McConnell, Samantha McGinnis, Sara Miller, Emily Monroe, Haley Morgan, Samantha Munson, Katreena Murdock, Anna Nelson, David Nelson, Emily Newtown, Caroline Nguyen, Jacqueline Nguyen, Adam Niles, Duncan O’Brien, Alison Pearson, Caryn Perretta, Makyla Phillips, Catherine Phippen, Owen Point, Matthew Richards, Hope Ross, Samuel Rousset, Robert Rushlow, Emma Schiavone, Matthew Simons, Annabell Smith-Goolden, Caden St. Andrews, Michael Stacy, Camden Stefhon, Lochlan Sweeney, Sterling Sweeney, Lauren Sweet, Ella Tatom, Zane Tatom, Kylie Tebo, Nicholas Tebo, Madilyn Tessier, Sasha Trimm, Garrett Villnave, Rayth vonHoffmann, Robert Voss, Margaret Wagstaff, Jaden Waite, Paige Walker, Madison Weaver, Abbie Weems, Emma Wells and James Wilson.
The following students have been named to the HONOR ROLL for the second marking period at Norwood-Norfolk Central High School:
Sydnie Barkley, Emilia Bartlett, Tyler Beamis, Isabel Boyd, Abigail Cary, Lyndon Cook, Meadow Cupps, Gary Donie, Harleigh Fountain, Jayden Grant, Anna Hall, Olivia Hall, Alivia Jackson, Kayla Jarvis, Taylor Michaud, Carl Morris, Kyleigh Newtown, Zachary Perry, Gavin Phillips, Olivia Reiter, Zachery Roi, David Scovil, August Simcox, Dakota St. John and Blake Young.
