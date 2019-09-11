Norwood-Norfolk Central School has recognized employees who have a reached a milestone in the district. 10 Years of Service: Stephanie Bisceglia, Jonathan Burnett, Stacy French, Kristy Gardner, Ashley Johnson, Rebecca Kingsley, Jenna Morris, Heather Morrow, Danielle Peterson and Christine St. Andrews. 20 Years of Service: Geri Belt, Francis Blair, Beth Cutler, Robin Fetter, Carrie French, Rodger Huiatt, Dale Lavigne, William Meeder (missing from photo) and Paula Stone. 30 Years of Service: Donna Paige and Patty Penny-Tessier. Submitted Photo
