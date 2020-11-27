NORWOOD — Members of the Norwood-Norfolk Key Club President Molly Gardner, Hannah Hartagin, Abbie Weems, Catherine Phippen, Jaden Waite, Rachel Hewey, Mikayla LaShomb and Destiny Bush took part in the Duck Pluck at the Norwood Fall Festiva.
Norwood Kiwanians Patti Dean and Honorary Kiwanian Joan Raymonda were on hand to sell the tickets.
The Fall Festival represented many challenges with COVID-19.
“I’d like to think we did very well this year despite the challenges and we helped our sponsoring Norwood Kiwanians raise money through the Duick Pluck Raffle, the concession stand and donut stand,” Jaden White said.
