Comfort Cubs donated to CPH

The Norwood-Norfolk Key club donated three Comfort Cubs to Canton-Potsdam Hospital on March 30. Executive Director April Grant of the St. Lawrence Health Foundation at Canton-Potsdam Hospital said the bears came at a good time as she said they had run out of their previous supply. Comfort Cubs were created by Marcella Johnson. Who came up with the idea after she lost a baby in childbirth. Marcella never wanted another woman to go home empty-handed, so Comfort Cubs were born. Comfort Cubs are weighted bears and are now used for any types of trauma. The comfort cubs are going directly to the Birth Place at Canton-Potsdam Hospital to help with grieving mothers and family. The NNCS Key clubbers that gave the bears are as follows, Logan Bradley, Dominic Feaco, Treasurer Kylie Tebo , Rachel Hewey and President Molly Gardner. Norwood-Norfolk Key Club Photo

NORFOLK —

