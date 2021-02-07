NORFOLK —The Norwood Kiwanis held a meeting at the Lobster House in Norwood on Jan. 4 to talk about future events and about the progress of the Norwood Norfolk Key Club,which is sponsored by the Norwood Kiwanis Club.
Guest speaker Beverly King come to talk about her life experiences and to introduce Comfort Cubs to the members of Kiwanis. Beverly is a witness/survivor of the October 1, 2017 Las Vegas shooting. Her account of that night was truly unbelievable.
She wanted to give back and came into contact with the Comfort Cubs. Comfort Cubs are therapeutic teddy bears that help mothers, fathers, children or anyone cope and heal after a significant loss or trauma.
The NNCS Key Club purchased a case of bears and will be donating them locally.
