NORFOLK — The Norwood-Norfolk Key Club hosted a food drive on Feb. 20 from at the Hometown Market and Deli. Those who attended include Caramia Carista, Jaden Waite, Mikayla Lashomb and Abbie Weems.
All the food collected went to the Norwood Norfolk Raymondville Outreach Center. All who donated got a little treat (cookies or cupcakes). Cash donations were also accepted.
With money collected the members went throughout the store and bought more items to donate. This was an opportunity for the local Key Club to interact with the community members and help others in the process.
