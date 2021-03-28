Club stages Valentine’s flower sale

Emmaleigh Fregoe, Abbie Weems, Mikayla LaShomb and Jaden Waite participated in a Norwood-Norfolk Key Club flower sale. Submitted Photo

NORFOLK — On Feb. 13, the Norwood-Norfolk Key Club held a flower sale for Valentines Day. The club sold carnations and roses.

It was amazing to be out in their community. The key club loved this event and I’m sure the community did as well.

The key clubbers that participated starting from the left are Emmaleigh Fregoe, Abbie Weems, Mikayla LaShomb and Jaden Waite.

The next event you should watch for will be a Mothers Day car wash on Saturday, May 8th from 10 to 2.

