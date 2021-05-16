NORFOLK — On April 24th the Norwood-Norfolk Key Club hosted a food drive at the local Potsdam Save A Lot.
All the food was donated to the Norwood Norfolk Raymondville Outreach Center.
It was Attended by Abbie Weems, Tarron Colbert, Carmia Carista, and Emmaligh Fregoe.
At the end of the food drive some of the members went shopping for more food to donate with the cash donations.
Thank you to everyone who donated.
