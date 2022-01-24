NORFOLK — This winter the Norwood Norfolk Key Clubbers volunteered for the Salvation Army’s bell ringing.
This is always a fun event for the members collecting donations at the Price Chopper in Potsdam. The members have tried to do this every year. It has become a favorite event for the Key Clubbers.
Members who volunteered included Corbin Gardener and Logan Bradley on one occasion and Abbie Weems, James Wilson, Jaden Waite and Harleigh Fountain on another.
