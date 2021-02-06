NORFOLK — Each month the Norwood Norfolk Key Club celebrates one of its member’s outstanding performances in the club.
For the month of October, freshman Logan Bradley won Key Clubber of the month and a gift card.
Logan is the son of Allen and Julie Bradley from Norfolk. Logan has shown great determination and aptitude in his first year of being a Key Clubber. He participated in the highway cleanup on Route 56 and helped decorate the Norfolk Memorial Park both hosted by Key Club.
