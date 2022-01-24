NORFOLK — The Norwood-Norfolk Key Club honors a member every month who has gone above and beyond.
Tarron Colbert was selected for the November Key Clubber of the Month for November. He has served his club by doing foodrives, Christmas tree sales, making cookies for the extended day program and some basketball concessions.
Harleigh Fountain was selected to be the December Key Clubber of the Month. She was selected because of her service by doing food drives, bell ringing, Christmas tree sales, making cookies for the extended day program, and has worked at 98 percent of the basketball concessions.
These two members have been an important part of the NNCS Key Club helping their home, school and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.