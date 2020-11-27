Food drive

The Norwood-Norfolk Key Club and National Honor Society held a food drive the week of November 16th to Nov 20th at the school. The donation of food will go to the Norwood, Norfolk and Raymondville Outreach Center. Vice President Marcia Murray was there to receive the donation. Key Club Secretary and NHS member Sammy Munson was on hand to help unload all of the food. Submitted Photo

NORFOLK —

