easter egg hunt

The day before Easter, the Norwood-Norfolk Key Club participated in an egg hunt at the municipal building in Norwood with the Norwood Kiwanis, their sponsoring club. From left are Key Club Adviser Patti Dean, Easter Bunny and Molly Gardner. In the back is Abbie Weems, Jaden Waite and Kylie Tebo. Norwood-Norfolk Key Club photo
