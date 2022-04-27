NORFOLK — The Norwood-Norfolk Key Club traveled to Albany the weekend of March 25 for the 74th annual Leadership Training Conference.
Over 350 members from 260+ Key clubs attended either in person or virtually. While at the conference the four members in attendance went to workshops, listened to motivational speakers, and helped elect the new district board.
This is also a time to celebrate the Key Club year. Many awards were handed out over the course of the weekend as well. The NNCS Key Club brought many awards home.
They received these awards: Completed Paperwork, Perfect Paperwork (thank you Alivia Jackson), Early Bird Dues (thank you Kylie Tebo), Growth in Membership by 15%, 2nd Place-Major Emphasis for working with the Extended Day Program, 3rd Place for Single Service for Comfort Cubs, Governors Award presented to Mrs Dean for her dedication working as a KCR with the Governor and others and the Diamond Level Distinguished Club, which was given to only six clubs out of 260+ in the state.
