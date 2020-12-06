In November, some of the members of the Norwood Norfolk Key Club participated in the Operation Christmas Child event.
They each filled a box or two with goodies for kids who don’t usually get Christmas presents.
Some of the people who participated include Logan Bradly, Sara Miller, Abbie Weems, Sammy Munson, Rachel Hewey, Jaden Waite and Hope Ross.
