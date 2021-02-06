NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk Key Club members Caramia Carista and Dominic Fiacco attended their sponsoring Norwood Kiwanis club meeting at the Lobster House in Norwood.
The trio reported on the club’s activities and reported that they will be having a Valentines Flower sale the weekend of Feb 13-14 at the Hometown Cafe and the Hometown Market & Deli. They will also be doing a non-perishable food drive at the Hometown Market as well on Feb. 20. More details to follow on these events.
Amanda Jones from the Norwood Library was there to speak on what the library has been doing since the pandemic and what it has to offer. At the library patrons can get regular books, Ebooks, and even check out canning equipment among other things. Right now they have curbside service available.
