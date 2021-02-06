Latest News
- Clarkson University professor named vice chair of IEEE Committee
- Norwood-Norfolk Key Clubbers ring bell for Salvation Army
- Norwood-Norfolk Key Club updates Norwood Kiwanis on activities
- Norwood-Norfolk Key Club names Key Clubber of the Month
- Massena Central School student selected as Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month
- Volunteers sought for rescue squad
- Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad seeking new members
- Forensic Science topic of next Clarkson University Science Cafe
