NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Police Department will be implementing its summer Positive Ticket Program this month. Officers write children “positive” tickets for good behavior that can be redeemed at Norwood’s Hometown Cafe, 3 N. Main St., for a free small ice cream.
Positive ticket behavior may include abiding by helmet laws, picking up garbage at the park or helping parents or neighbors with lawn care.
This summer marks the third year of the program, which brought in more than 100 positive tickets last year alone.
Any questions regarding the Positive Ticket Program may be directed to Patrolman Shutts or Patrolman Reynolds at 315-353-2131.
All tickets issued must be redeemed at Hometown Cafe by Oct. 31, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.