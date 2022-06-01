NORWOOD — Village police have arrested a 14-year-old Norwood resident in connection with a burglary attempt at the village recreation pavilion where the perpetrators left a racist message written on a door.
Police are not identifying the teen due to their age. They’ve been charged with a misdemeanor count of making graffiti and trespass, which is a violation. The teen will appear in St. Lawrence County Family Court at a later date.
Norwood police officer in charge Shawn J. Wells said police are “looking at a couple other individuals” and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
“We want to thank everyone for their patience and support while this matter was investigated. As always, we are here to serve our community,” Norwood police wrote in a Facebook post announcing the arrest.
The break-in at the pavilion happened sometime around the night of May 8 or the early morning hours of May 9. The racist message left behind was the N-word followed by misspelled “cotton,” written on a door. Mr. Wells said earlier that it probably wasn’t aimed at a specific person, but was written where it was intended to be seen.
Anyone with information can contact Norwood Village Police at 315-353-2131 or the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2222. Callers can remain anonymous.
