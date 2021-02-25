NORWOOD — On Feb. 1, Amanda Jones joined Norwood Kiwanis at their dinner to speak about the Norwood Public Library and how they have had to adapt their services to reach patrons during the global pandemic.
“Along with many organizations in our region, the Norwood Public Library has increased virtual services and modified procedures to provide traditional services. Our library opened its wireless service to provide access to all community members from the parking lot and library gazebo. We now offer our early literacy storytime on Facebook Live, and we have collaborated with libraries throughout the North Country Library System to provide a summer reading program for all ages,” Ms. Jones said.
“Our library system has increased its digital collection to meet the needs of our patrons. The Norwood Public Library now offers curbside service to library card holders and appointments for library visits. Norwood Public Library card holders have access to thousands of eBooks, print materials, subscription databases, online courses, wifi hotspots, sensory early literacy kits, educational robots, discount passes, and more,” she said.
Norwood Kiwanis wants to thank Mrs. Jones for a very informative presentation.
