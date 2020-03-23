NORWOOD — Village officials are reminding residents that, while the municipal building remains closed to the public during the state of emergency pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, they can contact the Village Office at (315) 353-2372, option 1, for Mayor Timothy Levison, and option 2 for the Clerk & Code Enforcement.
The Village Department of Public Works can be reached at (315)353-6667.
Callers are being asked to leave messages with contact information and their calls will be returned as soon as possible. Appointments can be made if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.