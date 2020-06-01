NORWOOD — The village offices reopened to the public Monday with required safety guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Under the safety guidelines, there will be a required 6-foot social distancing, masks will be required to enter the building and no children or friends are allowed in the building.
The tax bills went out Monday, but payment is due by the end of June unless residents want to do the installment option, Village Clerk Nancy Berger said.
There is also a drop box at the bottom of the stairs outside the municipal building located at 11 South Main St. for the convenience and safety of residents.
