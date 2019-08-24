NORWOOD — The village is joining other municipalities in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties on the road to energy efficiency and saving taxpayer dollars with the switch to LED street lighting.
NY Power Authority officials held an LED Street Lighting Aggregation Project kickoff meeting Thursday morning at the village municipal building with village officials to discuss replacing up to 173 street light fixtures.
The total cost of the project is $150,000 and could begin in about six months, NYPA Senior Business Development Representative Jessica Waldorf said.
“That’s with all of the contingencies built in,” Mrs. Waldorf said. “And this project, honestly, has one of the more attractive paybacks and that’s not including the $10,000 incentive from National Grid either.”
The changeover to LED would save the village approximately $28,200 a year, bringing its current electric bill down from $30,000 a year to $1,800, said village Trustee Glen Webster, who has been heading the project for the village.
“As far as pricing, we’re doing this as a village to save money, because it’s tight,’ said Village Trustee Glen Webster, who has been spearheading the project. “This is something that could offset stuff that is coming up next year so we don’t have to raise taxes.”
Norwood joins the municipalities of DeKalb, Stockholm and Waddington in St. Lawrence County. Canton and Potsdam are also in talks over joining the project.
Jefferson and Lewis counties have 15 communities involved in projects as well, including the villages of Adams, Carthage, West Carthage, Castorland, Copenhagen, Deferiet, Lowville, Lyons Falls, and Sackets Harbor, as well as the towns of Adams, Champion and Wilna.
The town of Denmark, which Mrs. Waldorf said has five lights, also wants to join the project.
Mrs. Waldorf said the projects will begin in the regions that finish the designs and sales portion of the project first.
Changes and decisions, including the brightness of the LEDs, adding or removing fixtures and whether to use smart lighting, which would allow the village to dim the street lights remotely from an app, as needed, can all be made during the design process.
Additionally, Mrs. Waldorf said NYPA offers the availability to finance projects, which is what the village is interested in doing, at an interest rate of 2.3 percent and usually remains around 2 percent.
“This is nice because it’s a positive cash flow,” Mr. Webster said. “We pay the electric; we pay them and a little bit goes back to the village, so it’s always going to be lower than what our National Grid bill would be right now anyway. This is a win-win situation.”
