NORWOOD — State police on Nov. 13 charged a 15-year-old Norwood male with felony second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime.
Troopers said that at 9:54 a.m. on Nov. 8, the teen sent racially biased threats to another student through a social media app.
The teen created a fake social media account and messaged the victim through this account, troopers said.
After an investigation by the state police Troop B Computer Crimes Unit, the teen was identified and arrested.
The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, was issued a ticket for St. Lawrence County Family Court.
