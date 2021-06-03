NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series presents Annie and the Hedonists on June 10 and String Solstice on June 13. Both Concerts begin at 7 p.m. There is no set charge but there is a “pass the bucket”.
Annie and the Hedonists interprets the songs of the great female blues artists of the ‘20s, 30s & 40s: Bessie Smith, Sippie Wallace, Memphis Minnie, Billie Holiday, Rosetta Tharpe, Blue Lu Barker, Ella Fitzgerald and others. Other styles include western swing, bluesy country and roots Americana.
Annie and the Hedonists are Annie Rosen on lead vocals, Jonny Rosen on guitar and vocals, Peter Davis on clarinet, tenor guitar, piano and vocals, Don Young on upright bass and vocals and Jerry Marotta on drums.
String Solstice is a newly formed local group consisting of long-time musical collaborators well known to local audiences in their various capacities. With Michael Welch, Jennifer Kessler, Chris Hosmer, Chip Lamson and Larry Baycura, these musicians bring their wide-ranging skills together as only musical friends can. Andy Van Duyne will be their guest artist
The series continues to solicit much needed donations by check. Checks can be mailed to: Norwood Village Green Concert Series, 3 Bicknell Street, Norwood, NY 13668. All contributions are tax deductible. Norwood Village Green Concert Series concerts are free but there is a “pass the bucket”. Donations are encouraged and needed, as it is the foundation to all of the series’ other support.
For further information consult the series website: nvgcs.org or call 315-261-2866.
