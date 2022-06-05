NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series 2022 season at the Liotta Bandshell on the Norwood Village Green is underway.
Phoenix Jazz Collective, consisting of members Scott LaVine, Larry Barcura, Sam Bailey, and Steve Bird, kicked the series off on Thursday.
Storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston will grace the Liotta Bandshell twice on Thursday, June 9. The first concert will be at 1 p.m. for Norwood-Norfolk students, with a second performance at 7 p.m. open to the general public. This concert is sponsored by the NEA via the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation.
This is Ms. Alston’s second appearance for the elementary students of NNCS and neighboring school districts. She is the official storyteller of the Philadelphia Orchestra. For over 30 years, Alston has graced stages throughout North America and abroad, including the Kennedy Center and the Smithsonian Institution.
For further information consult the series website: nvgcs.org or Instagram page @norwoodconcertseries .
Fresh off of a win at the 2022 Grammy Awards in the Latin Pop category for his song “Mendó”, Alex Cuba will perform at the Norwood Village Green Concert Series on June 12 at 7 p.m.
A native of Cuba now residing in British Columbia, Alex Cuba is the recipient of two Latin Grammy Awards and two Juno Awards. Cuba’s music is peerless; he combines Cuban folk traditions with modern soul. His pop-soul hooks, sugarcane-sweet melodies, and powerful guitar riffs defy stereotypes and bring something new to the Latin pop world.
Tom Paxton and the Don Juans will perform on June 16 at 7 p.m. for the Norwood Village Green Concert Series. This concert is sponsored by the NEA via the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation.
Collectively, their songs have been covered by: Harry Belafonte, John Mellencamp, Miranda Lambert, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Nancy Griffith, Judy Collins, Pete Seeger, Janis Ian, Kathy Mattea, John Denver, Faith Hill, B.J. Thomas, Blake Shelton, Peter, Paul & Mary and Bob Dylan … just to name a few. Tom Paxton is a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, while Don Henry and Jon Vezner won both the Grammy and a Country Music Association Award for their song “Where Have You Been”.
Gifted jazz singer Gabrielle Stravelli, accompanied by Crane graduates Pat O’Leary, Paul Meyers, and Michael Benedict, will perform at the Liotta Bandshell on the Village Green on June 19 at 7 p.m.
A graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory, Stravelli has been compared to “Ella Fitzgerald in her prime” by The New York Times. Stravelli blends musical traditions with a modern, genre-bending sensibility. The rhythmic swing of jazz frames her original compositions while as an actor and storyteller she reinterprets the Great American Songbook. Unexpected, highly individual choices are her trademark.
The Norwood Village Concert Series will present a doubleheader on June 23. The Goddard Girls of Nicholville will perform at 6:30 p.m., followed by Uprooted at 7 p.m.
The Goddard Girls are 18-year-old fiddle player Holland Goddard, and her sister, 17-year-old bodhran player Brooke Goddard. The pair have performed around the greater St. Lawrence County area and beyond, both as the Goddard Sisters and with their band, Nicholfalls.
Local group Uprooted will follow the Goddard Girls at 7 p.m. Uprooted members include Camilla Ammirati, Leonore Vanderzee, CH Janake, and Rosemary Phillips.
The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will welcome the Durham County Poets at 7 p.m. June 30.
Hailing from Huntingdon, Quebec, the Durham County Poets are recipients of multiple award nominations from the likes of the JUNO Awards and the Canadian Folk Music Association. Led by lead singer Kevin Harvey, the Durham County Poets are said to be “sonic shape shifters of the first order. Whether it’s blues, folk, soul, country, gospel, or New Orleans swing, they purvey it with skill, aplomb, and pure honesty”.
