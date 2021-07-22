NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series presents the Brass Firemen on Thursday, July 29, and Koehler and Kelly on Sunday, Aug. 1. Both concerts begin at 7 p.m.
The concert will also feature an Ice Cream Social with ice cream provided by Stewart’s and served by St. Andrew’s Altar and Rosary Society. The ice cream and “extra’s” will be free but a generous donation to the concert series “pass the bucket” will be appreciated. Come early before its all gone.
Genre busting duo Koehler & Kelly set fiddle tunes ablaze with new grooves. Their unique soundscape infuses the energy of traditional dance music with the irresistible rhythms of jazz. The fiddle and piano weave in and out of jigs and reels with a delivery that ranges from elegant to fierce, searing to sensitive. Their new approach has caught the attention of the folk music establishment, most notably NPR’s Thistle & Shamrock showcasing “Best New Sounds” from rising artists. “Masterful.” — Fiddler Magazine
The series is supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature as well as many individuals, businesses, organizations, and foundations.
The series continues to solicit much needed donations by check. Checks can be mailed to: Norwood Village Green Concert Series, 3 Bicknell Street, Norwood, NY 13668. All contributions are tax deductible. Donations are encouraged and needed, as it is the foundation to all of the series’ other support.
For further information consult the series website: nvgcs.org or call 315-353-2437 or 315-261-2866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.