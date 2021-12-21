NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series has received grant awards totaling $35,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.
The series received $10,000 to support its programming from July 1 to Dec.31 and used that grant to support all outdoor concerts from July 1 through August and the Beau Sololeil concert in October at the Norwood-Norfolk Central School Auditorium. Under Round 3 – A Restart NY Support for Supporting Performing Organizations grant of $25,000 was awarded and will be used for the series 49th annual season in 2022.
The series is working on an application for Round 4 for Capital Improvements for Arts facilities with an emphasis on safety. If approved, this project will give the band shell in Norwood safe handicapped access. All of this has been made possible by money received by New York State from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.
“Council congratulates the Norwood Village Green Concert on their grant award, New York State arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region,” said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA in a prepared statement. “Arts and culture are crucial to our state’s health, and Council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers.”
“For a small organization in a rural community these grants are not only crucial but game-changing. I also congratulate all of our local arts organizations for their work. Many have received similar grants,” said Joseph M. Liotta, Norwood Village Green Concert Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.