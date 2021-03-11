NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will resume its mission in 2021 with a full array of 20 events.
The series concerts are presented on Village of Norwood property and the series and the village will jointly assume the responsibility of operating under the New York Forward COVID-19 Low-Risk Arts and Entertainment Guildelines and Protocols.
The protocols are extensive and will be fully available to the public before the first event but here are some of the considerations in place as plans were finalized in programming.
n Capacity on band shell — 33% meaning that performing groups will be limited to seven performers. There will be screening of performers and series workers.
n Capacity of Audience — 33% of designated area, meaning an audience limit of 500. There will be social distancing by households and individuals
n Designated area — will be well marked and the protocols will be limited to this designated area.
n The series “pass the bucket” will be modified and the audience limitation will effect this in a negative way.
In deference to the pass the bucket situation and other financial considerations the series will need further donations to complete the season in a financially stable way. Over the past two years the series has received some very generous financial support from many individuals, businesses, foundations, and organizations. Those moneys are still on hand and a big thank you to all is extended. What is now needed is for others to step forward. That would include past donors but would include new donors. All donations are tax deductible as the series is a 501-C3 non profit. Checks should be made payable to The Norwood Village Green Concert Series and mailed to Norwood Village Green Concert Series, 3 Bicknell Street, Norwood,, NY
The Northern Symphonic Winds and The All Star Big Band under the direction of Wally Siebel had to be replaced for two reasons: The groups were too large for the protocols and both were dependent on a Crane Youth Music component.
CYM is going virtual again in 2021.
Two Canadian groups, Aviva Chernick, and Sultans of String were rescheduled to 2022. Border crossings are currently not permitted and a timely lifting of this ban is problematic.
The series’ 48th annual season theme is “Taking a Sad Song and Making it Better.”
All concerts are at 7 p.m. except where indicated.
Rain Site — Norwood-Norfolk Auditorium if available, If not the performances will still take place outdoors.
Thursday, May 27 — St. Lawrence County Music Educators Solo Festival
(If interest is shown) This event is pending — Time to be announced
Thursday, June 3 — Rustic Riders, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for NNCS
The concerts will be streamed to those students who opted to learn remotely, and 7 p.m. for the general public
Thursday, June 10 — Annie and the Hedonists
Sunday June 13 — String Solstice with guest artist Andy Van Duyne
Thursday, June 17 — Honey Dew Drops plus an afternoon workshop
Sunday, June 20 — The Giroux Brothers
Thursday, June 24 — The Brubeck Brothers, celebrating father Dave Brubeck’s 100th anniversary
This group replaces Northern Symphonic Winds.
Sunday, June 27 — Johnny and the Triumphs featuring Gwen Tracy
Thursday, July 1 — The Gibson Brothers
Sunday, July 11 — Jordan Davidson with Toni Zygadlo & Lonel Woods with Julie Miller
Thursday, July 15 — Mikaela Davis and Southern Star
Sunday, July 18 — The Mammals with special guests The Restless Age led by Mike Merenda (Pete Seeger’s grandson) and Ruthy Unger (Jay Unger and Molly Mason’s daughter)
Thursday, July 22 — Shimul Zaman and Len Mackey
Sunday, July 25 — Maggie Gould and Nanni Assis & Friends
Thursday, July 29 — The Brass Firemen
Sunday, Aug. 1 — Koehler and Kelly
Thursday, Aug. 5 — The Girls
Sunday, Aug. 8 — Waydown Wailers
Thursday, Aug. 12 — Topaz Reunion Concert
