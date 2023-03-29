Norwood Village Green Concert Series website reconstructed, updated

NRWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series web site has been reconstructed and updated but the web site address (nvgcs.org) remains the same.
Technical director and vice president, Andy Van Duyne spent days and hours accomplishing this task. He started from scratch. It also took the series president and program director Joe Liotta many months, weeks, and days to carefully gather and edit all of the info to update past and present performers. Special care was taken because this is an historical record of the series 50 years of concert presentation.
