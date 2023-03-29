Norwood Village Green Concert Series website reconstructed, updated

Fifty years after it began, the music is still exciting the crowds as part of the Norwood Village Green Concert Series. This year will feature more than 100 local performers in celebration of the 50th anniversary season. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

NRWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series web site has been reconstructed and updated but the web site address (nvgcs.org) remains the same.

Technical director and vice president, Andy Van Duyne spent days and hours accomplishing this task. He started from scratch. It also took the series president and program director Joe Liotta many months, weeks, and days to carefully gather and edit all of the info to update past and present performers. Special care was taken because this is an historical record of the series 50 years of concert presentation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.