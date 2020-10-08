NORWOOD — On Oct. 1 the Liotta Band Shell on the Norwood Village Green lighting project was completed with required electrical system upgrading by Watson Electric and the procurement, installation, and programming of the system by Syracuse Scenery and Lighting.
The system was expanded from 10 lighting instruments to 20. All lighting instruments are color changeable LED’s. The previous 10 lighting instruments were Spectra 100 Pars. Two more Spectra Pars were added as well as four Color Lights serving as back lighting for the performers and as a wash for the back wall. Four Outshine Strips were added to the ceiling that will serve as an adjustable enhancement to be used where needed. The system will be controlled with an ETC Colorsource 40 console.
One of the advantages of the upgraded system is that there will be an even wash of the complete band shell. Another advantage will be individual control of each of the 20 light fixtures. The use of supplemental tree lighting will be unnecessary giving more space for the performers.
The total cost of the upgrade was $15,000.
The Norwood Village Green Concert Series recognized the following who made this upgrade possible:
Tracy Cox for his custom made guitar which raised $5,300 in its raffle, Robert Gibson who provided the four strip lighting instruments, the Sweetgrass Foundation which provided the four side Color Lites, Arconic which provided the two Spectra Pars, and the Northern New York Community Foundation which provided the ETC Colorsource 40 console. Additional financial help was give by Michael and Delores Edwards and the Brass Firemen.
The general public will begin enjoying this system during December and January when the band shell will be lit for the holiday season. Hopefully everyone will enjoy the 48th annual season of the Norwood Village Green Concert Series in 2021. The Norwood Village Green and the Village of Norwood are now focasing on restroom upgrades.
