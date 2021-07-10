NORWOOD — On Sunday the Norwood Village Green Concert Series will present a concert “In Memory of Dr. Lonel Woods —1967-2021.” Dr Woods was Dean Emeritus, Crane School of Music.
Performing will be Jordan Davidson, Crane 2012, Toni Zvgadlo, Crane 1973, Julie Welsh Miller, Crane staff accompanist, and Shavon Lloyd, Crane 2019.
There will be a special starting time of 6:30 p.m. when the Carriage House String Quartet with Maggie McKenna, Crane 2011, and three Crane School of Music faculty members, Erin Brooks, Jennifer Kessler, Crane 1991, and Robert Docker will perform opening prelude selections, The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
The Norwood Village Green Concert Series was to present a double bill on Sunday with Jordan Davidson accompanied by Toni Zvgadlo and Lonel Woods accompanied by Julie Welsh Miller but Lonel Woods died on May 17, at the age of 53. He was going to perform American Spirituals and music by American Black composers.
The concert then evolved into a memorial event with the advice and help of his accompanist Julie Welsh Miller. There will be few words spoken on this concert but there will be much music in honor of the communities beloved friend Lonel Woods.
Mr. Davidson holds a Doctor of Musical Arts from James Madison University, He worked under the tutelage of Grammy Award winning Canadian baritone, Kevin McMillan. He previously earned a Master of Music degree for JMU and a Bachelor of Music and Music Education from the Crane School of Music. Toni Zygadlo was his high school music teacher at Indian River Central School. Most recently he was on the voice faculty of the University of Virginia. He currently is choir director at Brooke Point High School in Stafford County, Va.
Davidson’s performance highlights include performing with Stephanie Blythe, Christine Brewer, Lawrence Brownlee, Lisa Vroman, with Opera Saratoga, and the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre. In a recent past summer he debuted with the Hawaii Performing Arts Festival performing the role of Lysander in Benjamin Britten’s Shakespearean opera, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Tony Grieco Zygadlo graduated magna cum laude from the Crane School of Music. She retired after 35 years as choral director and Coordinator of Music for Indian River Central School. The Crane Alumni Board of SUNY Potsdam honored her by awarding her the Helen M. Hosmer Excellence in Music Teaching Award. The award is presented each year to alumni in public school music education who have demonstrated exemplary service in any of the areas of choral, instrumental or general music education.
Julie Welsh Miller has been teaching piano at the university level for thirty years. One of her principal interests is collaborating with other musicians; she performs in 60-100 recitals yearly. She has developed an extensive repertoire playing for students, colleagues, and guest artists.
Miller holds degrees in piano performance from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Illinois. She graduated from OU with highest honors, and was the Outstanding Senior in the College of Fine Arts. She has done post-graduate work at Michigan State University and the University of Southern California. She has taught at Henderson State University, Ouachita Baptist University, McNeese State University, and SUNY Potsdam.
Shavon Lloyd is a professional baritone, conductor, educator, and award-winning composer. As a recent graduate of The Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam, class of 2019. Lloyd has had the opportunity to perform for a wide variety of audiences and compose for numerous ensembles from K-12 to professional groups. His works have won a variety of competitions, including the Manhattan Choral Ensemble’s “New Music for New York Competition” based in New York City, the 18th Street Singers’ Composition Competition based in Washington D.C., and the Orpheus Chamber Singers’ Composition Contest based in Dallas, TX.
While studying with Lonel Woods, Lloyd became a 2-time winner of the CFLNY-NATS Singing Competition and performed alongside Lisa Vroman, Patti LuPone, and Canadian Brass. Also at Crane, under the baton of Maestros Duain Wolfe and Kent Tritle, Shavon has performed solos with the Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra in “Serenade to Music” and “Mass in C Major” by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, respectively. Most recently, Lloyd was a winner of the Hal Leonard Musical Theatre Vocal Competition, and Grand Prize winner of the Classical Singer Vocal Competition. Shavon currently resides in Watertown, where he is the Choral Director at Indian River High School in Philadelphia.
Miller, Lloyd, and Lonel Woods have collaborated on projects together in the past.
The series is supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature as well as many individuals, businesses, organizations, and foundations.
There is no set charge but there is a “pass the bucket”. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
For further information consult the series website: nvgcs.org or call 315-353-2437 or 315-261-2866.
