NORWOOD — A village woman is accused of choking a minor over Memorial Day weekend, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley A. Fuller, 34, was charged by sheriff’s deputies May 30 with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an investigation following a domestic incident in Norwood. Police say she put her hand around the throat of a juvenile, making it difficult for them to breathe.
She was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court before Justice James A. Mason and released.
A stay-away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
