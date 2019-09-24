NORTH LAWRENCE — State police on Aug. 25 charged Tricia A. Snyder, 44, of 2964 County Route 49, Norwood, with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. She was also cited with failure to keep right.
Troopers said at 2:51 a.m. on Aug. 25 on Route 11C in the town of Lawrence, Ms. Snyder was stopped for failure to keep right. Her blood alcohol content was 0.15 percent. State law says a BAC of .08 percent constitutes intoxication.
Ms. Snyder was issued tickets for Lawrence Town Court.
