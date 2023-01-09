Russell Banks, the author who wrote these books and received honorary degrees from three north country colleges, has died. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Noted Adirondacks author Russell Banks, who holds honorary doctorate degrees from three north country colleges, has died at age 82.

The New York Times reported that Mr. Banks, two of whom’s novels, “Cloudsplitter” and “Continental Drift,” were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize, died at his home in Saratoga Springs. He was a resident of Keene in Essex County for many years.

