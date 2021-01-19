MORRISTOWN — Following hours of search and rescue efforts Tuesday morning that have now stretched into the afternoon, no new details have emerged about a missing father and his daughter.
The multi-agency search for David R. Redmond Jr., 37, and Larissa “Sassy” Redmond, 13, continued Tuesday morning on Black Lake after being called off late Monday, and as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, nothing new had been recovered from the water.
“There’s a reason they call it Black Lake,” St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said.
After the Ogdensburg-area pair was reported missing Sunday following a Friday night snowmobiling trip near Black Lake, search and rescue efforts began. The pair was reportedly last seen in the Ogdensburg area at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Searchers located two helmets and identified snowmobile tracks Monday afternoon, a few hundred yards northeast of an incident command center set up Tuesday morning at the lake’s edge off Stone Church Road. The command center deployed four air boats and divers Tuesday morning.
State police’s Underwater Recovery Team, forest rangers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and marine personnel from the Hogansburg and Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department were on scene at first light Tuesday to continue what Mr. O’Brien on Monday night called “a recovery effort.”
The sheriff’s office is coordinating with state, tribal and local partners, including fire and rescue squads from Heuvelton, Morristown, Parishville and Brier Hill.
The largest lake in St. Lawrence County, Black Lake is matted with weeds and has a maximum depth of 40 feet, but is as shallow as 6 feet in some spots, according to the DEC. The search area, Mr. O’Brien said, is about 6 to 8 feet deep between Stone Church Road and Lost Village Road to the north.
The lake stretches about 20 miles and branches off the Oswegatchie River near Spile Bridge Road, just south of the Ogdensburg city limits. In August 2017, two fisherman were recovered from an area of the lake near the Redmond search site and at roughly the same depth.
Divers initially searched the near freezing water for about 45 minutes before sunset Monday, but with the search paused for the night and with temperatures falling below freezing, new ice formed. By mid-morning, the air boats — with flat bottoms and fans for propulsion — worked through ice and actively falling snow.
Mr. O’Brien said the recovery team has reason to believe the Redmonds and their snowmobile are close to the command center as snowmobile tracks were found leading from the road to the lake’s icy surface. He said the pair — on one snowmobile — may have attempted to ride onto the lake’s surface and fell through.
The strategy as of Tuesday morning, Mr. O’Brien said, is to continue to dive and use sonar technology on the air boats. Sonar technology, which omits an acoustic signal and receives an echo when something is in the signal’s path, is the team’s “best bet” under the icy conditions, he added.
Watching the air boats spit ice, water rippling out from beneath the crafts, family of the Redmonds hoped for David and Larissa, who they call Sassy, to be found.
“Just for some peace,” said Debra Kench, Mr. Redmond’s aunt.
Mrs. Kench and her husband Timothy Kench, along with Mr. Redmond’s godparents Sheila Redmond and Gary Barkley, smiled when they talked about Sassy.
A student at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Ogdensburg, Larissa is called Sassy “because of her big mouth,” Mr. Barkley said.
The family said they’ve had to shut out Facebook posts falsely claiming both good and bad news, all unsubstantiated, in the last 24 hours. As the search continues, they await word from the recovery team.
Mrs. Kench, of Ogdensburg, said the snowmobile was new to her nephew, who “didn’t know the trails well.”
“He had a lot of issues,” Mrs. Kench said, referring to Mr. Redmond’s history of drug addiction. “But no one deserves this. He’s still a human being.”
